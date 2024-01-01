Man City ace Haaland breaks 100-goal mark

Tribal Football
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland notched a century of goals for the club this weekend.

The Norway attacker scored the opener in an eventual 2-2 draw against Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Haaland got his 100th goal in the 105th game of his City career.

He has now equalled the 100 goals that Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his first 105 Real Madrid games.

Seventy-three of Haaland's first 100 City goals were netted in the Premier League.

He has netted 10 of the 13 goals City have scored in the league so far this term.

