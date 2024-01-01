Gundogan wants Man City return as Barcelona eager to sell

Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan is being linked with a move back to an old club.

The German, who recently retired from playing for his country, wants to rejoin Manchester City.

Per various English sources, City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on the reunion, despite Gundogan leaving a year ago.

And such a return would please Gundogan’s wife, Sara, who told The Mail earlier this year: "After making friends, I was really happy.

“I had my own life and routine in Manchester and I have one of my best friends there.

"It's always sad, especially because you make friends, you're happy somewhere, you build your life and then you have to leave all the people you love.

“I started to enjoy everything and I kind of miss Manchester now."