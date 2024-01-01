Gundogan: Very enjoyable being back with Man City

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits that he is reveling in being back at Manchester City.

The pass master made a surprise free transfer move to City from Barcelona, having left for Catalonia from City only a year previous.

But the 33-year-old enjoyed himself in Spain and is now back to lead City to more glory.

“It has been very enjoyable and quite easy also to get reintroduced into the Club. There are a lot of faces that I am familiar with, a couple of new faces,” he reflected on his first weeks back at the club.

“In general, I am enjoying the energy I get from the team, I am enjoying the banter and enjoying to be with the team-mates.

“I’ve missed a lot of people in the last year and being back feels like being back home.

“The way that everything went, it was very smooth and easy and that was an amazing time for me.

“Even things like the weather you start to appreciate when you don’t have it anymore!

“I am enjoying playing football at such a high standard with incredible players and incredible management.”