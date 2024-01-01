Gundogan says he "didn’t know anything about football" before meeting Guardiola

Gundogan says he "didn’t know anything about football" before meeting Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has spoken about working under two legendary coaches.

Gundogan came to prominence at Borussia Dortmund when Jurgen Klopp was in charge.

He has since worked with City boss Pep Guardiola for many years, while learning from the likes of Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona.

Gundogan told ESPN: “Before I joined Man City I thought ‘I know football’. I was 25, 26 years old so I thought I’ve seen a lot, I’ve won league titles, cup titles.

“But now, standing here after seven years of Pep’s school, I probably would say I didn’t know anything about football before. His influence, not just on the team, also on me personally, was just immense.

“The aspects, the little details of the game that he has taught me and showed to us I think is very special.”