Gundogan sends message to Man City fans: I know I can do better

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan admits he should be doing better this season.

Ahead of the New Year, Gundogan posted a lengthy message to City fans as he reflected on their struggles so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The German said: "I know it's been a difficult and challenging time lately. It is something we have never experienced together before.

"That's why I appreciate your support over the past few weeks even more.

"I'm sure things will get better in the next weeks and months. We need to regain the confidence we have had for so many years.

"I still feel so good in this city and I am grateful for all that the club and the city have given me in life.

"I also know I can do better, and I will give everything in 2025 with my manager, teammates and the whole club for better results."