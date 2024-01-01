Gullit impressed by Brighton midfielder

Dutch great Ruud Gullit has sung the praises of Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer.

Gullit says Weiffer was the only "bright spot" from Holland's Nations League defeat to Germany last week.

"Wieffer was the only bright spot," he said on Ziggo Sport.

"The only bright spot. He came in and then at a certain point it started to work."

Gullit admits he doesn't understand Oranje coach Ronald Koeman's approach.

"That could have happened much earlier," he added. "You could easily be 1-0 or 2-0 down at that point. I didn't think that was right."