Brighton captain Dunk hoping Welbeck injury not serious

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk hopes Danny Welbeck's injury isn't serious.

Welbeck struck for Brighton's 1-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday, but was forced off late on with a back injury.

Dunk said afterwards: "I'm gutted to see him go off, he's been in top, top form this season. Hopefully it's not a bad injury and he'll be back soon.

"He was ruthless scoring his goal. Me and him have a good link up.

"He's one of the top professionals at this football club and he's a great key to our success. He helps everyone, young and old. Hopefully his injury is not too bad and we'll have him fighting to get fit."