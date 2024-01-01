Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Ten Hag: Of course Sir Alex axe affects Man Utd players and coaching staff

Brighton captain Dunk hoping Welbeck injury not serious

Brighton captain Dunk hoping Welbeck injury not serious
Brighton captain Dunk hoping Welbeck injury not seriousTribalfootball
Brighton captain Lewis Dunk hopes Danny Welbeck's injury isn't serious.

Welbeck struck for Brighton's 1-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday, but was forced off late on with a back injury.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dunk said afterwards: "I'm gutted to see him go off, he's been in top, top form this season. Hopefully it's not a bad injury and he'll be back soon.

"He was ruthless scoring his goal. Me and him have a good link up.

"He's one of the top professionals at this football club and he's a great key to our success. He helps everyone, young and old. Hopefully his injury is not too bad and we'll have him fighting to get fit."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWelbeck DannyBrightonNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe "frustrated" after Brighton defeat
Brighton boss Hurzeler happy with victory at Newcastle: Not saying it was deserved
Brighton whiz Minteh "looking forward to finally playing at St James' Park"