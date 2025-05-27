Guimaraes warns Newcastle board: We need to buy!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has told the board they need to buy this summer.

The Brazil international says the Toon squad needs to be reinforced ahead of next season's Champions League return.

He said: "We are not the level that I want. I think for next season we are going to need more players to be honest with you.

"I think the squad is a little bit short. "We have seen last season we play Champions League that we lost some players through injury and had players missing for us.

"We have improved our level. But next year is another competition for us.

"We need to work hard after the holiday, but we need to improve."