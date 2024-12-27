Guimaraes says he aims " to lift a trophy" with Newcastle as they "deserve it"

Tribal Football
Newcastle United midfield talisman Bruno Guimaraes has told fans of his aims for 2025.

The Magpies are in an excellent position in the Premier League, as they push for a top-four finish.

Guimaraes is keeping his feet on the ground, but hopes that he can lift a trophy in the coming 12 months.

Guimaraes told the United magazine: "Of course, to get back to European football, but the best one for me is to lift a trophy for the club.

"It's something that I really want to do - like, really, really, want with all my power. 

“I really want to do something for the fans. I think we deserve it. We were too close once, but I think if we go again, we have to handle this with all the strength we have."

