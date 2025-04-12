Guilherme: Paqueta so important for me at West Ham

West Ham United winger Luis Guilherme is convinced he's now adapting to Premier League demands.

The Brazilian has broken into the Hammers' first team over the past month.

“I struggled a bit at the start as the football is very different,” he admitted to whufc.com. “I struggled to find my feet but I had players in my corner helping me a lot so I could adapt as quickly as possible. I’ve grown a lot in the last ten months.

“The competition is completely different to what I was used to in Brazil. Of course they’re both very competitive leagues, but I find that the Premier League is quicker, your decision making has to be very sharp and the intensity is higher.

“Thankfully, I’ve had Lucas (Paquetá) and Emerson take me under their wing. From the very first conversation I had with them, I’ve always tried to learn. I’m always asking them how I can improve. They’ve given me that support. I’m very grateful for everything they're doing for me.”

Guilherme added, “I have three highlights from my career at West Ham so far. My first appearance against Ipswich, because I’ve always dreamed about playing in the Premier League. My full debut against Wolves. Then, the game against Bournemouth. I thought I did well when I came on, I was able to build up play well with the team.

“I found out I was starting against Wolves on the day of the game, at lunch. I had a good week in training, felt confident out on the pitch and I guess it was down to that. I must say I was surprised, but of course delighted at the same time and excited to play. I have to thank God, my family, my wife, the technical team and all the staff that believed in me.”