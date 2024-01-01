Gueye: Dyche and Everton players honest with eachother

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye says the players appreciate the man-management of Sean Dyche.

Dyche has made a positive impact at Everton since his appointment last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We have a good relationship between the players and the gaffer,” Gueye tells evertonfc.com.

“Sometimes he comes to me and will ask my opinion on certain things, to get my ideas on certain things and I know that if I ever have something to say to him then his door is always open for me - and all of the players.

“It’s a good, honest relationship - if something needs to be said then it can be said.

“I will always give everything I have for Everton. Ultimately, as a Club, we’ve got to learn from things that have happened before and move forward because nobody wants the trend of just surviving to continue - it can’t be normal for Everton. The Club will find solutions, I’m sure. We stay positive and move forward.”