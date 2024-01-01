Everton midfielder Gueye: These two teammates have top potential

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye is convinced by the potential of young teammates Amadou Onana and James Garner.

Gueye says both youngsters have the ability to reach the top of the game.

He told evertonfc.com[i]: "They are two guys who have top potential. They both have their careers in front of them and they have to keep doing what they are doing - they are both fighting, both training hard and keen to learn.

“I think the key is to not rest, don’t think that because you are playing at the top level it is okay - keep improving, keep doing everything you can to help your team get better. Those guys have got that.

“They, like everyone, has to help the team because we want to be competing at a better level. It comes down to giving everything in training, learning from videos, learning how they can help the team and themselves to improve. The two things go together.”