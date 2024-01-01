Guardiola welcomes hearing into Man City's financial irregularities

Tribal Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola welcomes their hearing into financial irregularities.

The Citizens coach has been steadfastly behind his club over the past few years, ever since the allegations first emerged.

Now that City's 115 charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules are set to see the light, Guardiola is confident that justice will prevail.

"It starts soon and hopefully finishes soon," Guardiola said of the hearing. 

"An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision.

"I'm happy it's starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumors, new specialists about the sentences. 

“We're going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect, I know, what I read for many, many years.

"Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven. So we'll see."

