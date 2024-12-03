Guardiola wants to "close in on the top four" with a win against Forest

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes that it is a mistake to look at recent results only.

The Citizens have not won in their past seven matches, losing six and drawing one in that time.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, they know that only a win can silence the doubters.

“I said before that we can’t talk about results we had in the past or concentrate on the big targets, it will be a big mistake,” Guardiola said.

“We have to try to beat a team that is close to us, take advantage and close in on the top four, that is the target. After we will see what happens but we will try to win games that’s what we have to try to do.

“We are not far away from second but always is the way you play, the consistency you have in the boxes, and many things that give you positive thoughts, not what’s going to happen in the future.

“There is a team that has been magnificent in Liverpool, and after that we can’t fight against the situation.

“We have to win games, make our game when we have our moments be more productive. Step-by-step go forward.”

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>