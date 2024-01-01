Guardiola spent £700K giving Man City staff a bonus for helping the club win title

Pep Guardiola has reportedly spent around £700k on gifts for team members in appreciation for helping the club win the Premier League title last season.

The Spaniard has reportedly gifted a generous present of £10,000 to each member of Manchester City's first-team staff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Those who have received gifts are employees at the club's training base, such as chefs, receptionists, physiotherapists, baristas, security staff, and kit men, among others.

According to The Times, this was a way to build a strong connection between the staff and the players who at a lot of clubs feel separated.

The strong connection between the club's employees and players, combined with an excellent transfer strategy, has been a critical factor in winning a plethora of trophies in recent years and has led to City becoming one of Europe’s elite sides.

Guardiola is said to believe that a stronger connection can lead to more success after the Citizens clinched their fourth consecutive Premier League title as they now chase yet another set of trophies this season.