Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe admits new stadium build unlikely

Guardiola says his side "will go for it" in Community Shield

Guardiola says his side "will go for it" in Community Shield
Guardiola says his side "will go for it" in Community Shield
Guardiola says his side "will go for it" in Community ShieldAction Plus
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has spoken about the importance of the Community Shield.

The Citizens take on Manchester United in a rematch of the FA Cup final from a few months ago. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Blues lost out on that occasion, Guardiola will be confident in his team’s chances on Saturday. 

“It’s important, it’s a final against (Manchester) United. But part of that is to try refine ourselves step by step,” he explained to reporters. 

“Our break for most of the players and the young players, how they behave on a bigger stage, (this is) a good game. 

“We will go for it.” 

Mentions
Guardiola PepManchester CityManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Pep & co caught out? Why Julian Alvarez's sale leaves Man City much weaker
Man Utd's Antony speaks on rough childhood and ambitious targets for the future
Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays out team selection plans for Community Shield