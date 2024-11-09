Guardiola: Man City players don't need pep talk from me

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his players do not need assurances from him over their sudden form slump.

City meet Brighton today on the back of three consecutive defeats.

On assuring his players, Guardiola said: “I don’t think so. Of course we are not used to playing three games in three different competitions.

“It’s football, it’s happened. We know the reason why we struggled, but we are looking forward to the Brighton game and after the international break.

“After that, some players will be coming back better and recover and for all the problems that we have; little problems that every player has, we will solve it, I hope so.

“I have known them for nine years. They have proved many times what they are capable of so it doesn’t change the opinion I have of them.

“Sometimes it happens and you have to understand it.”

