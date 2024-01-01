Guardiola leaves door open to buying new Man City striker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has left the door open to buying a replacement for Julian Alvarez.

The Argentina striker will join Atletico Madrid on Monday, with Guardiola admitting it leaves City with only Erling Haaland as their one recognised striker.

“I don’t know, we have alternatives. We will see if we need someone,” he said.

“We have really good players who can play there. Of course, if Erling doesn’t play his particular skills we don’t have this replacement but we have alternatives.

“We will see until the end of the market if we really need a striker just in case (we need a) backup for Erling.

“Erling is not going to play all the schedule we have ahead of us. With all the games he won’t be able to play all of them. We have to think about it if we have another solution.

“Last season was just a bone in the foot. That’s why he wasn’t usual. Muscular, some niggles but we handled it really well since he arrived.

“I don’t remember maybe a real muscular injury or issues but of course a lot of games every three four days and I’ve said many times he’s massive.

“To recover, for Phil Foden it’s much quicker, for him for his body we take care of him differently.

“What happened in the states, he made one week here before he travelled on the tour of the United States of America.

“He has some niggles and last game against Chelsea he felt better and we are going to take care of him like the other ones.”