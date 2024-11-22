Gaurdiola insists Man City "a team success"

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola stated that he is proud to be part of the club’s success after signing a new two-year deal.

The Spaniard has put pen to paper on a two year extension to his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Many fans were expecting him to leave, but Guardiola has committed his future to the club.

“People believe that I am the reason,” said Guardiola to club media about their success.

“I am part of the reason, but I’m not the only reason. All the managers of every Club know that. They need incredible support for the other people to have success.

“That’s why it’s a team, that’s why it’s a Club. It’s not individuals and I’m very proud to be part of that. Very proud.

“I never felt I am the only reason why we had success. I like to be part of the success and share it with many, many people.

“As long as we have good players there will be success. I think the club is targeting this.

“You have to remove players, bring in new ones and have a good mentality and continue the standards the Club will be in the position you have to be, not just with me in the last 10 years.

“I think everyone knows the reason for success is Sheikh Mansour. When he took over and the direction of Ferran Soriano and all the people.

“All the players that have been here, all the players and the backroom staff, contributed to put this Club where it is.

“I know I am the spokesman of the Club before and after the game.”