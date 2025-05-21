Pep Guardiola handed major blow as right hand man set to quit

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has been handed a major blow with assistant Carlos Vicens set to take over a European club this summer.

Vicens, 42, has agreed a three-year deal to become manager of Portuguese side Braga, according to Record.

The report adds that an announcement is expected to be made after Man City’s final game of the season against Fulham on Sunday.

Vicens began his time at City in 2018 as an assistant coach for the Under-18s, stepping up to lead the youth team as head coach two years later. Over the past four years, he has served as an assistant to Guardiola.

Former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal looks set to leave Braga despite leading them to a fourth place finish in the Liga Portugal.