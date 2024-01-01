Guardiola confirms horror injury leaving young Man City star out for several months

Tribal Football
Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Oscar Bobb will be sidelined for several months. 

The Norway international has picked up a serious injury in preseason, fracturing his leg in training. 

Asked about the 21-year-old’s condition, Guardiola admitted it was a huge blow to City

“It was in the training session and unfortunately he had a big impact and is injured,” he told reporters. 

“He will have surgery and hopefully he will be well and we welcome him back as soon as possible in three, four months. 

“We are so sad for him, but not because he was making an incredible pre-season, because that doesn’t matter, when (the) injury is a long time it is a problem and we’re looking forward to seeing him again as soon as possible. 

“A good recovery as quick as possible and that’s all.” 

