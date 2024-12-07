Tribal Football
Greek press hail ex-Man Utd attacker Martial for AEK form surge
The Greek press are hailing the impact of Anthony Martial at AEK.

The former Manchester United attacker, after a slow start, has suddenly exploded and is emerging one of the form players of the Greek top-flight.

"Since November, Martial has been a key, but above all effective, player for AEK (...) Against Aris in the Cup, he was influential and touched the ball 61 times, which says a lot about his influence, while making seven key passes, a performance that is a record in this year's Stoiximan Super League. The French star continues to rise," reports Enswi.

SDNA states: "Anthony Martial is becoming indispensable in AEK matches and provides solutions when the ball is burning. His appearances generate excitement for everyone in the team."

The Greek newspaper La Gazzetta is also enthusiastic: "Martial has not yet reached 50% of what he can do, and there is the certainty that, when the Frenchman has reached his best level, no one will question him anymore." 

