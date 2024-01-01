Greece matchwinner Pavlidis: We gave everything for Baldock and his family

Greece players paid tribute to George Baldock, who passed away earlier this week.

After their impressive 2-1 win over England, the Greeks cherished their former teammate.

Baldock passed away due to unknown causes, with goalscorer Vangelis Pavlidis speaking about it post-game.

"It was a really special game for us because of George and of course we gave everything for him and for his family," Pavlidis told ITV.

"We just said that we have to play for him. It doesn't matter the score today, we want to play for him and we give everything for him."

A statement from the family ready: "George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person.

"Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

"We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss.

"As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched."