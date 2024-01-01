Ipswich defender Greaves: McKenna great for me

Tribal Football
Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves insists confidence hasn't dropped since the start of the season.

Ipswich meet Aston Villa on Sunday still searching for a first Premier League win. But Greaves feels he has already improved since his summer arrival from Hull City.

“It’s been fantastic, really,” he said, when asked about working with manager Kieran McKenna. “The way that we train every day is so good, I’m really loving it. At first it was a bit different for me to get used to but now I feel like I’ve done it a lot.

“Now the games are coming you can see the build-up to big games – we look at the opposition, how we look at ourselves in terms of causing other teams threats.

“He’s been fantastic with me in my role, how he’s talked to me about where I need to be and the little details of the game which he’s helped.

“I’ve had individual meetings after most games on where I can improve, what I’ve done well and what I can do better, and I love that side because I love watching football as well.

“I think it’s been perfect for me. The meetings that we have and the work we do on the training ground is so beneficial for me and I feel like I’ve improved with that in a short space of time.”

 

