Gray: Right time to leave Leeds for Tottenham

Archie Gray felt it was the right time to leave Leeds United for Tottenham this past summer.

Gray has impressed since his arrival.

Speaking on Spurs’ official YouTube channel, Gray said: “I felt the time was right. When a club like Tottenham comes in, you might not get that opportunity again.

“I felt like I had to take that opportunity.

"I am obviously really grateful for the chances I got at Leeds, and the memories I made will always be with me.”

On manager Ange Postecoglou, he added: “Yeah, and all my family were like that as well, especially Eddie and Frank and my dad, they were really excited that I’ve got the opportunity to work under him.”