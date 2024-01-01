Gravenberch opens up on new Liverpool role under Slot after Koeman criticism

Ryan Gravenberch has spoken out about his improved performances under new manager Arne Slot after Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman took a sharp dig at Reds star.

Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch has opened up on his improvements under Slot in which he has played a major role in helping the side win all three of their opening fixtures.

The midfielder has played a No 6 role so far this campaign which in part is due to the fact that the club missed out on Martín Zubimendi this summer after he favoured Real Sociedad and opted to stay in Spain.

Now the Dutch star has spoken on his new role in the Liverpool set up and how he feels comfortable in delivering for the side.

“There were sometimes matches in which I had only touched the ball once after five or six minutes,' he said. 'Then you don't get into your game.

“Now I get the ball more, then you get more comfortable. He just saw this. In the end it worked out well.

“Now it's going well, so, yes, everyone is praising him (Slot).”

He mentioned how he spoke to Slot about the role and how he could adapt his playing style to help the side out this season in a position that is very demanding.

“I had a little chat with him (Slot) and he said I have to focus on the No 6 and No 8 positions.

“Now I play at No 6. In the past I played it as well so I know what I have to do. I've enjoyed playing there.

“It's a little bit of a different system than we played last season, but I think everyone has adapted to it. Now we have to build it further and further.

“I think at the end we can be a really dominant team.”

He was criticised by national team boss Ronald Koeman at the start of the international break but the Dutch manager knew that the Liverpool star always had a lot of ability within him.

“I am glad you added that last part. I have always seen the potential in him.

“But I believed he lacked focus, this is something that he had to improve and now it seems that he finally realises what is asked of him.”