Gravenberch and Ekitike unveil new Liverpool Adidas away kit

Gravenberch, Enderby and Ekitike unveil new Liverpool and adidas away kit

Liverpool FC and adidas have unveiled the club's new away kit for the 2026/27 season, with men's and women's first-team players, Ryan Gravenberch, Mia Enderby, Hugo Ekitike and club captains Virgil van Dijk and Grace Fisk revealing the strip in exclusive campaign imagery.

Inspired by Liverpool's away kits from the mid-80s, the new jersey combines timeless design with modern performance innovation.

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Built on a clean white base, the shirt features red and grey detailing, while the heritage Liver bird crest sits alongside the return of the adidas Trefoil logo – celebrating a memorable period in the club's history and a partnership deeply rooted in football culture.

A bespoke engineered pattern woven into the fabric draws inspiration from historic Anfield match tickets, subtly incorporating archival graphic elements that pay tribute to generations of supporters who have passed through the turnstiles of Anfield.

In a surprise first look, Reds supporter and global music icon Calvin Harris gave fans an early glimpse of the new away kit during his headline set at Ushuaïa Ibiza earlier in the day.

The 2026/27 away kit is completed with red shorts and white socks, featuring coordinated detailing and adidas branding to create a clean on-pitch look.

Alongside the home shirt, LFC and adidas have also released the new away goalkeeper kit, featuring a black and purple colourway with white detailing.

The away kit collection also includes a new training range, lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories, LFC slides and bold adidas Spezial trainers available in three colourways.

Designed for elite performance, the new away jersey is constructed using lightweight engineered fabrics and adidas' latest CLIMACOOL+ technology to help optimise airflow and moisture management during play.

The launch coincides with Liverpool’s return to the United States for its 2026/27 pre-season tour, with the Reds in action across Nashville, New York and Chicago.

The team will wear the new away kit for the first time during their fixture against Wrexham on July 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

The new kit is available to purchase at 9am BST on 29th July via our online store, in official LFC stores (UK and internationally) and via the LFC Store app, with prices remaining the same as last season.

Season Ticket Holders, All Red Full, Light and Junior members will receive a 10 per cent discount. Worldwide shipping is available via UPS.

Spend over £85 to get free delivery in the UK and selected countries. When shopping online using PayPal, the club’s preferred digital payment method, supporters can shop now and pay later (learn more here).