Gor Mahia surrender Premier League title with two games left

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia have thrown in the towel in their pursuit to clinch a third consecutive title following their 1-1 Mashemeji derby draw against rivals AFC Leopards at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay County on Monday.

Gor Mahia went into the 97th derby between Kenya’s most successful clubs in the league’s history, seeking to close the gap with table leaders Police FC and second-placed Tusker in their quest to win a record 22nd title.

Their superb start to the game enabled them to take the lead when midfielder Austin Odhiambo scored a contender for the goal of the season, but they were not able to protect the lead as a defensive mistake allowed Brian Wanyama to volley home Ingwe’s equaliser in the 50th minute for the shared points.

The draw saw Gor Mahia jump to second on the 18-team league table with 55 points from 32 matches, but they remain six points behind Police FC with two matches remaining to end the season.

Gor Mahia will not talk about title anymore

According to K’Ogalo’s acting coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno, their focus has shifted to the domestic FKF Cup, where they have a final awaiting against Nairobi United, who defeated Mara Sugar to reach the final on Monday.

“I don't think there is another chance left for us as far as the league title is concerned, apart from the knockout domestic competition, because as you can see now, the gap is widening between us and Kenya Police.

"To be honest, we can’t talk about the league anymore,” Otieno told Flashscore.

Gor Mahia and Police have two matches remaining to conclude the season. K’Ogalo’s remaining fixtures will be an away game against Ulinzi Stars after the international break, before they conclude the season against Police, in what could decide the title race.

Meanwhile, before they face K’Ogalo, Posta will have to travel to Kisii to face Shabana at Gusii Stadium. A win for Police against Shabana will automatically hand the law enforcers, under Burundian coach Etienne Ndayiragije, their first-ever Premier League crown.

The win will take them to 64 points, and even if Gor Mahia win their two matches, including the Police game, they will only manage to reach 61 points.

The win will also ensure that the Police will receive a parade of honour from Gor Mahia before their final match of the season scheduled for June 22nd.

Gor Mahia in the standings Flashscore

Meanwhile, third-placed Tusker, who mathematically can still win the title as they are on 55 points, the same as Gor Mahia, will conclude their campaign against Kariobangi Sharks at home and Kakamega Homeboyz away. Tusker’s chances will depend on how Gor Mahia and Police fare in their last two fixtures.

Gor Mahia fans urged to 'stop cheating the badge'

Gor Mahia official Sally Bolo has castigated the behaviour of some of the club fans, who have created a tendency of accessing match venues without paying to watch the team play.

According to Bolo, such fans were cheating the badge they claimed to love because they were not of any help to the club.

“To the Green Army, let’s talk tough, but with love. Gor Mahia belongs to all of us, but if we truly want a self-sustainable club, then we, the fans and supporters, must also change our mindset and behaviour,” explained Bolo.

“It’s sad that some of our own would rather bribe a steward or police officer than buy a valid ticket. The stadium fills up, yet the gate collection is embarrassingly low.

"How do we grow like that as a club? How do we pay players, run operations, or build a better future for the club?”

Gor Mahia fans have been criticised for not paying for tickets Gor Mahia FC Media

Bolo continued: “Gate charges are not donations; they are an investment in the team we love. Every ticket bought is a statement that you believe in Gor Mahia’s future. Every shortcut taken is a step backwards for the club.

"Let’s stop cheating the badge we claim to love. Let’s hold ourselves to a higher standard. Let’s grow Gor Mahia together, the right way.”

Gor Mahia have won the Kenyan Premier League a record 21 times, and have also won the FKF President's Cup a record 11 times. K’Ogalo is the first and only team from Kenya to win an African continental title to date, having won the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1987 after previously reaching the final in 1979.

K'Ogalo won the national league unbeaten in 1976, and repeated the same feat 39 years later under the leadership of Frank Nuttall.