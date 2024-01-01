Gonzalez suffers serious knee injury whilst on international duty

The Wolverhampton star was representing Paraguay against Uruguay at the Paris Olympics and was forced off after just 14 minutes due to injury

The 19-year-old has been a hot prospect for Wolves and is unlikely to continue at the Olympics.

Advertisement Advertisement

Head of high-performance Phil Hayward has spoken about the injury and explained how the winger will need surgery.

Enso unfortunately sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee whilst playing for Uruguay at the Olympics yesterday.

“As medical staff, we are in close communication with our Paraguayan counterparts to arrange surgery for Enso and begin the rehabilitation process.”

An injury like this can be career ending and the affects will last until Gonzalez hangs up his boots, although with successful surgery, he could be back to join up with the squad halfway through the season.