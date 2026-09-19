Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Bayern Munich ready to rescue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool

Steven Gerrard 'scared' by JJ Gabriel's Man United exit demand

Man United and Arsenal keeping tabs on €70m-rated Ibrahim Maza

Man City and Liverpool battle for €90M Bundesliga star

Most read on Flashscore News

New France boss Zidane announces first squad, Mbappe confirmed as captain

Mane and Diatta miss out as Patrick Vieira names first Senegal squad

Kylian Mbappe leaves Nike for On as Federer-backed brand ramps up football project

FIFA vice-president demands release of World Cup sell-off and Balogun files

Glasner wants international break 'get disappointment out or mind' after Forest's loss

Glasner wants international break 'get disappointment out or mind' after Forest's loss
Glasner wants international break 'get disappointment out or mind' after Forest's lossREUTERS

Nottingham Forest Oliver Glasner wants the upcoming international break to put the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Coventry on Saturday (September 19) out of their mind.

It’s been a mixed start for Glasner at Nottingham Forest so far this season, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their first five Premier League games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Newly promoted Coventry earned their first points of the season at Forest’s City Ground thanks to a goal from Jay Dasilva.

Forest now sit in 12th as we head into the September/October international break, and Glasner is looking forward to having some time with his players on the training pitch.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Glasner said: "Half the team will be here, nobody knows how to cope with this situation.

"I always try to get the best from every situation, we will have players return day by day before Crystal Palace.

"Every team has the same situation. It's important to switch off and get this disappointment out of our mind."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOliver GlasnerNottinghamCoventry

Related Articles

Frank Lampard hails 'huge' first Premier League win for Coventry over Nottingham Forest

Coventry secure first Premier League points with battling win over Forest

Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro doubtful, Foden suspended for Man City