It’s been a mixed start for Glasner at Nottingham Forest so far this season, with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their first five Premier League games.
Newly promoted Coventry earned their first points of the season at Forest’s City Ground thanks to a goal from Jay Dasilva.
Forest now sit in 12th as we head into the September/October international break, and Glasner is looking forward to having some time with his players on the training pitch.
Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Glasner said: "Half the team will be here, nobody knows how to cope with this situation.
"I always try to get the best from every situation, we will have players return day by day before Crystal Palace.
"Every team has the same situation. It's important to switch off and get this disappointment out of our mind."