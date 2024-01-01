Glaser "very positive" after Palace Cup win against Norwich

Glasner "very positive" after Palace Cup win against Norwich

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was pleased with their Carabao Cup win against Norwich City.

Palace won 4-0 through goals from Daichi Kamada, Jean-Philippe Mateta (2) and Ebere Eze.

Glasner later said: "A very positive and very important today, After two defeats in the Premier League, we wanted to make a turnaround.

“We had a great start into the game with a brilliant goal. We could see that we still had not too much confidence. We made two or three easy mistakes and they were dangerous in transitions. We had a great save from Dean (Henderson). Of course, we had two offside goals and today there was no VAR.

“We adapted two or three things at half-time and then we did really well. We also could see everybody who was here today after the second goal, it looked like tonnes of weight dropped down from the players' shoulders.

“Then, we had confidence again and scored nice goals. Therefore, a very positive evening.”

Chadi Riad left the field of play early in the first-half with injury, and Glasner noted: ”I spoke to him. I spoke to the doctor. We have to wait for the scan tomorrow. Of course, we all hope that it's not too serious. We'll get the result tomorrow after the scan.”