Palace's Devenny on his first Fa Cup goal: On a normal night I could have had a hat-trick

Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny has opened up on his first FA Cup goal against Doncaster Rovers on Monday evening.

The Northern Ireland international was handed his third start of the season by manager Oliver Glasner. Defender Daniel Muñoz found Devenny but he miscued his shot leaving him disappointed but just moments later he found the back of the net to seal Palace’s progression into the fifth round.

He spoke to the club's website about the goal and how his position deployed as a No.10 behind Jean-Philippe Mateta is one he can adapt to if Glasner demands it.

“The main objective today was to get into the next round,” Devenny confirmed. “I was happy (with my game) at times, and I was happy with the goal!

“On a normal night I could have had a hat trick, but as I said, especially with that miss playing on my mind – which was probably an easier chance – as soon as that one fell to me, I knew I had to score – and thankfully I did.”

“All I can do is turn up every day in training, do my best, and thankfully he (manager Oliver Glasner) has shown that faith in me, which is obviously much appreciated. Then, it's up to me to give it in return and tonight I gave it a go, so I'm happy with that.

“Wherever I'm playing it's always great, because I know the 10 men around me are going to help me. JP up front, he's always giving his best; Dani (Muñoz) getting round me, it makes life a lot easier…

“As I say I'm happy to adapt in that position. It gives me a bit more freedom where I like to get on the ball. Even tonight, I thought maybe at times I was a bit rusty almost, but it'll come with time and thankfully I did get the goal.”

Palace are now set to host South London rivals Millwall in the fifth round at Selhurst Park.