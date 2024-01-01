Glasner delighted Nketiah off mark for Palace

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is delighted seeing Eddie Nketiah off the mark.

The former Arsenal striker struck in last night's Carabao Cup win at QPR.

Glasner said, “Eddie showed it against Leicester: he had very good finishes, was a little bit unlucky. Today, he scored.

“He had a great chance as well in the first-half where I think one defender cleared it on the line. He showed what he also showed in training. He got a little bit tired, which is normal because he played the first 90 minutes for a long time three days before.

“But we wanted to have the same attacking three, with Eze, Mateta and Nketiah, to get each other known, because this week we can't train. It's just recovery, and then we have to use the game time, the minutes to get each other known.

“JP scored two against Leicester. Eddie scored the first one. Ebs scored the second today, so all offensive players scored goals, and this is important for their confidence.”