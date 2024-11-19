Given on Kelleher finding consistent game time: He needs to get away from Liverpool

Much wanted young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been told that he should leave Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland star impressed during the recent international break with his nation.

He has also been admirable in goal for the Reds when Alisson Becker has been out injured this term.

“Caoimhin played 26 games last season and in that time he showed that he has the talent to be a No 1 in the Premier League,” former Newcastle United shot stopper Shay Given told The Mirror. “But he turns 26 later this month and, if I am brutally honest, he needs to get away from Liverpool if he wants that to happen.

“Kelleher would have been disappointed to hear (boss Arne) Slot state publicly that Alisson (Becker) will always be his first choice keeper because everyone wants to go into training every day with the belief that they are fighting for a place in the team. Every professional footballer has to have that hope that if they get a place in the team and perform well then they will keep the jersey.

“Caoimhin hasn’t got that. It has been made clear to him that he will always be behind Alisson - and let’s be honest he is up against a guy who is one of the best in the world.

“Caoimhin turns 26 later this month. He’s done his time at Liverpool. That’s no disrespect to a brilliant club but they are now starting to think that they can’t hold Kelleher back for much longer because he is a quality player.

“Maybe Caoimhin has been too nice about it up to now because sometimes you do have to force the issue. That isn’t a nice situation. He has been very loyal to Liverpool and he won’t want to upset the fans.

“But at the same time, you only have one career, one life and one opportunity to make the most of what you’ve got. Ten years down the road he could be 36 and people are talking about him as being over the hill.”

