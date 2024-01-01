Gignac makes plea to Marseille fans over De Zerbi

Former Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is backing the move for Roberto de Zerbi.

The former Brighton manager is set to land the OM post.

And Gignac said, " De Zerbi in releasing the ball is exceptional, it’s from Guardiola. It takes the ball out with the two central players within six metres, it spreads to the sides, it finds the 6 which comes to support it and it touches the 8 and 10, and then it plays on the sides.

"It's going at 2000 an hour, then we need time to let him settle in, it's always the same, we in Marseille don't have time, but we have to let him settle in.

“The only catch I'll put is you can be having a good day, you can be having a bad day, but if the team is not technically having a good day, it's a 4-1 shot, 4-2 (…) He stays straight in his boots, he’s not going to change, he’s stubborn."