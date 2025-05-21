Gerrard tribute to ex-Liverpool teammate Reina

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has paid tribute to Pepe Reina after he announced his retirement this week.

Now with Cesc Fabregas' Como, Reina says Friday night's clash with Inter Milan will be his last as a pro.

And his former Liverpool teammate Gerrard posted to social media: "Congratulations on your incredible career and journey.

"It was a pleasure not only to play alongside you but also to share many years together at Liverpool.

"A leader, standard setter and a top top goalkeeper. Enjoy your time till you decide your next challenge. All the best Rossi La ... what a guy."