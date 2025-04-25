Genclerbirligi confirm Yildiz clear to join Newcastle

Newcastle United have announced the signing of Genclerbirligi midfielder Baran Yildiz.

The 18 year-old had signed a four-year deal with Newcastle in January with a £2m fee agreed.

But the transfer was held up by UK work permit issues. However, everything has now been ironed out and Yildiz will move to Newcastle this summer.

Genclerbirligi General Manager Ali Ekber Düzgün said: "Baran Yıldız's transfer to Newcastle United has been completed.

"The official signatures have also been made. The transfer of one of our players from our infrastructure to a Premier League team is an important success for both Gençlerbirliği and our player.

"I hope he successfully represents Gençlerbirliği abroad like Arda Güler. We wish him success in his career."