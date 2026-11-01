Gary Neville calls out 'embarrassing' Gabriel and Mac Allister play acting at Anfield

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Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.Profimedia

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has criticised players from both sides as Arsenal snatched a 1-0 Premier League win at Liverpool.

Kai Havertz's early goal was enough for the Gunners to emerge as winners of a top-flight game at Anfield for the first time since 2012.

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However, the clash was not without controversy, with Neville claiming Arsenal defender Gabriel ‘let himself down’ with a ‘embarrassing’ play-acting after a collision with Liverpool striker Alexander Isak in the opening minutes.

Gabriel suggested the Swede had struck him in the face, but replays appeared showed Isak’s arm struck his chest.

Alongside his pointed comments on Gabriel, Neville also dismissed Alexis Mac Allister's antics, following a coming together between the Argentinian and Noni Madueke late on in the game.

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