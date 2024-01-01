Garnacho: Man Utd Champions League win convinced me about football

Tribal Football
Alejandro Garnacho says he was inspired to commit to football by Manchester United's Champions League victory in 2008.

The United winger admits growing up a huge fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He recalled: "I first became a football fan because of my dad. He put a game on for me, I watched it, and then he took me out to play.

"I fell in love immediately. Soon after that, I was watching matches every weekend, and it took off from there.

"I was 7 years old during the 2008 Champions League final. Ronaldo is my idol, so that’s where I really grew to love football.

"Van der Sar saving that penalty was just incredible, and since then, I’ve loved the sport, and will do for the rest of my life."

United defeated Chelsea on penalties, with Blues captain John Terry slipping in the shootout.

