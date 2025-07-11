Gareth Bale confirms he has submitted an offer for Cardiff City that is "more than fair"

Former Tottenham star Gareth Bale has revealed that he has submitted a new offer to purchase Cardiff City.

The former Real Madrid winger revealed last month in an interview with Sky Sports that he was keen to engage with Cardiff over a potential deal. It was confirmed in June that the group had formally approached the Bluebirds, with reports suggesting a £40m offer was made but he has now revealed that a new offer has been submitted.

Speaking on Front Office Sports Today, Bale revealed that the new offer is more than fair and he is confident that it will be accepted.

"It's exciting news, we have a brand new offer on the table, it's recently just gone in," he said on Front Office Sports Today.

"We think it's a great offer, one that we're very happy with.

"We think it's very fair, if not more than fair, and it's something we hope the current owners will take serious.

"We'd love them to accept so we can take full control and get on with what we want to do and create Cardiff into a club that we know it can be."

Bale wants to oversee Cardiff’s return to the Premier League, in which they featured in the 2013-14 and 2018-19 seasons. However, his offer will have to persuade Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan, who has had interest from other consortiums who also see huge potential in the Welsh side who want to bounce back to England’s highest division.