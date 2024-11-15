Gallagher talks up "brilliant" England for victory over Greece

England midfielder Conor Gallagher admits they did their jobs in midweek against Greece.

The Three Lions were victorious away from home in the Nations League B, winning 3-0.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher, who impressed in midfield alongside Curtis Jones and Jude Bellingham, spoke post-game.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was a brilliant performance, very professional. We were desperate to give the fans a good performance and a good result and that is what we were able to do, so we're really happy.

"From the first game against Greece at home we knew their threats and I felt like we dealt with them really well tonight. The counter attack, playing into the front and having runners - we stopped that a lot more and limited them."

On his midfield partners, he added: "Top, top players. It was a pleasure for me to play with them in midfield. I felt like we combined well together on and off the ball in a great performance."