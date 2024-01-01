Gallagher stunned by Bath, Fraser Chelsea departures

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has paid tribute to academy chiefs Neil Bath and Jim Fraser.

News has filtered through that both Bath and Fraser are leaving the Stamford Bridge club.

Gallagher, who came through the club’s academy, lavished praise on the duo.

“I honestly can’t speak highly enough of Neil Bath and Jim Fraser,” Gallagher told talkSPORT.

“I’ve not messaged them yet because I only found out this morning or last night. But yeah, I can’t speak highly enough.

“What they’ve done for Chelsea’s academy is mind-blowing. We’ve been the best academy over the last 15 years in terms of the trophies we’ve won and the players we’ve produced.

“A lot of credit to those two guys and I need to give them a message later because what they’ve done for me personally as well is amazing. I have to thank them for a lot of it.”