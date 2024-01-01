Gallagher recalled to Chelsea training as Atletico Madrid move stalls

Tribal Football
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is set to come back to first team training at the club.

The academy product was set for a move to Atletico Madrid, but the deal collapsed.

Gallagher cannot move to Atleti as Chelsea are not agreeing to buy a player from the Spanish club.

Per The Mail, Gallagher has been informed that he will only be a rank-and-file squad player this season.

New boss Enzo Maresca does not rate him as highly as some of their other midfielders.

However, Gallagher was Chelsea’s top appearance maker last term, and will likely back himself to get regular football.

