Gakpo says Liverpool squad have "energy nobody thought they had" as they build momentum

Cody Gakpo has spoken on Liverpool's fine form after they knocked Chelsea out of the EFL Cup.

Liverpool are now on a run of five consecutive wins under Andoni Iraola as they progress to the EFL Cup quarter-final, sit 4th in the Premier League and 3rd in the Champions League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Reds have four wins in their last five Premier League matches heading into the Arsenal game after three consecutive victories against Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton.

The win against Chelsea was significant under the Anfield lights as Liverpool progressed on penalties, using the power of fans in the stands for the first time this season.

Speaking after the final whistle, Gakpo stated that fans have a huge part to play as Liverpool go up against Premier League champions Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

“Everybody in the stands knows when we have a little bit of momentum or a good moment then they get behind us with everything they've got.”

“I have to say, it always gives us energy nobody thought they had. It's very helpful and obviously we are very appreciative of that and we always try to give back.”

Liverpool welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday for what will be a blockbuster clash between two sides chasing the title this season.

Liverpool have won just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with the Gunners, while Arsenal have not won a league game at Anfield since 2012–13. A win could launch them into 3rd as momentum builds under Andoni Iraola.