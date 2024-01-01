Gakpo on Liverpool's trophy chances this season : "Hopefully we can win everything!"

Liverpool do not have any reasons to restrict their trophy winning ambitions this season.

That is the view of forward Cody Gakpo, who spoke about their season so far, believes they can go far under coach Arne Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gakpo has been a shining light for the Reds this term, impressing as a forward starting on the left flank.

Ahead of a weekend clash against Chelsea, Gakpo told Sky Sports: “Hopefully we can win everything!

“It’s the start of the season, we are in all competitions and when you participate in a competition you participate to win, so that’s our goal and I think last season we showed that we could do it.

“We were very close to a lot of things but yeah, we missed it in the end a little bit. But that also gives us hope and strength for this season, that we know we could come that far, so this year we are going to push it even further.

“We have a good group, a lot of quality and we know each other a little bit longer now, so yeah, all those things help.”