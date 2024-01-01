Fullkrug hoping to act as role-model to West Ham youngsters

New West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug hopes to act as a role-model for his young teammates.

Fullkrug has arrived at West Ham this week from Borussia Dortmund.

The striker told the club's website: “I think I am a good example that hard work pays off.

"I’ve had a lot of injuries, but I’ve never stopped working. It makes me proud to have achieved that in my career and to be doing the things that I am now, as at my age of 31, it is not normal to reach the Premier League at such a big club like West Ham.

"I always try to be early at the training ground and am one of the last people to leave as well. I always stay longer on the pitch and try to improve my technique and my shots on target, while in the gym I try to work a lot. I think it is normal that you try to get better, and it doesn’t matter what age you are.

“I will also try to help young players, like I have at my previous clubs. I will try to be a leader in the team, and having that leadership is very important if you want to be successful as a team, as you have to grow together as a team.

“I want to help with this and want to be the first person who shows we have to work hard. I will also bring emotions and love to the team, which I think is also very important because everyone should feel comfortable if they step into the dressing room. We are one group, one family. This is the best league in the world and the best players should play in the best league, and if you want to be one of them, then you need to prepare yourself to play here and show your qualities.

“Hopefully these young players can look up to me and see that if you work hard, then you can reach new levels.”