Fulham target a set-piece coach which Marco Silva hasn't had since he joined the club

Fulham are recruiting a specialist set-piece coach ahead of the new season as manager Marco Silva improves his backroom staff.

The Whites scored the fewest goals (four) from set-pieces in the Premier League last season and whilst the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have hired some of the best set-piece coaches in the world in recent years, Fulham have been left behind.

Advertisement Advertisement

Most famously Nicolas Jover found success at Brentford, was snapped up by the Gunners and is now seen celebrating with manager Mikel Arteta who often praises him for his hard work behind the scenes.

Now, a job advert on their website says Fulham are looking for a UEFA A Licence holder to be “a key part of the first-team coaching team” who will work with ‘the head Coach and the first team coaching staff to design set-piece strategies that are consistent with the club’s tactical approach”.

The advert also states that the club want someone who is “an expert on set-pieces, possess high levels of tactical and technical knowledge and will be able to demonstrate proven success in previous roles in organizing offensive and defensive set-pieces, analysing opposition set-piece strategies and adding value to the team’s performance and results”.

Adding a set-piece coach could help add points to Fulham’s campaign, potentially allowing the Cottagers to move into European contention. If the club managed to add 10 points to their tally last season it would see them go above Brighton in 8th, just 1 point away from Nottingham Forest who secured Conference League football for next season.