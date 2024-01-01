Fulham starlet Nwoko signs his first professional contract

Chibuzo Nwoko has signed a first pro deal with Fulham.

After signing for the club at Under-12s level from rivals Chelsea, Nwoko has risen through the Fulham's ranks and has become a key player for the U18s and U21s sides.

The 18-year-old played 21 times in the U18s Premier League last season, scoring 3 and bagging 5 assists in what was a breakthrough year for the youngster.

Nwoko captained the U18’s as well as making his PL2 debut at the end of the season and has spoken about how proud he is to put pen to paper.

"Signing my first pro contract is an amazing feeling and something that I've been working towards for a long time.

"It's been a very good start to the season and I'm now looking to push on. I want to contribute to the team as much as possible with goals and assists and I want to have a consistent season."

Academy Director, Sean Cullen also praised the youngster for all his hard work in the last few years.

"This is a great achievement for Chibby and is the culmination of lots of hard work since joining us as an U12.

"Remarkably, Chibby has hit this milestone in his football journey while also managing to complete three A-Levels. Knowing how driven Chibby is, he will be pushing hard this season to become a regular for the U21s and to have an impact at the level."