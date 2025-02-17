Fulham star Bassey focused on 3 points despite scoring his first goal of season

Calvin Bassey prioritized Fulham’s crucial three points over personal accolades.

While thrilled to net his first goal of the season, Bassey focused on them getting all three points in a 2-1 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Whites dominated Nottingham Forest, outshooting them threefold and sealing victory with Bassey’s decisive header just past the hour mark.

Telling Premier League Productions, Bassey said: “The boys give me a bit of stick sometimes! But today I proved them wrong, I was able to get there, and for me it’s a proud moment, first goal this season.

“But, for the team, I think we deserved it, we created a lot of chances, and I think we deserved the win. You could see we tried to control the game.

“We knew they’re very dangerous on the counter, so defence was very important for us, making sure we don’t open ourselves. We tried to be narrow, with their goal we weren’t narrow enough and Chris Wood, he’s on fire, and he’s just able to slot it home.

“But after that we just made sure we had each other’s backs and were covering each other, controlled the ball and made sure we took care of the ball. As you could see, we created so many chances, and we could have had more than two on another day.”