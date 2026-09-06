Arbeloa under early pressure at Fulham as players start to show frustration

Three league games into his Fulham reign, Alvaro Arbeloa already has problems both on and off the pitch.

The Spaniard arrived with a big-name reputation and fresh ideas for how he wanted his new side to play. Instead, his first taste of Premier League management has brought three defeats from three, growing concern over his tactics and signs of frustration from inside his own dressing room.

Advertisement Advertisement

Some of Fulham's most high-profile players have hinted at their feelings on social media, adding another layer of pressure to a manager who is still finding his feet in a new job. Supporters are beginning to ask questions, too.

Arbeloa was appointed to usher in a new era at Craven Cottage, but the early weeks of his tenure have been dominated by tactical doubts and a growing sense that the transition may be more difficult than expected.

Emile Smith Rowe seems to have removed Fulham-related photos from his profile, and Alex Iwobi removed all mention of the club from his Instagram page, while Brazilian attacker Kevin posted a cryptic message - ‘No hear, no speak, no see’ - on his story after being left out of the 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Arbeloa had difficulties satisfying his playing squad during his previous job at Real Madrid and now faces an early test to ensure he can handle the challenge of managing a dressing room in London.

The Spaniard signed a three-year contract when he took over at Fulham in July and has since signed three players from Madrid.

Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia have been key players in all three games so far, while Manuel Angel also arrived on deadline day.

Arbeloa must now prove he can bring fresh ideas to the Premier League while remaining competitive and retaining the confidence of the club's hierarchy.

Fulham have lost to Chelsea, Sunderland and Crystal Palace so far, with two difficult tests awaiting them next in a trip to Liverpool followed by the visit of Manchester United to Craven Cottage.